Govt launches helpline for health professionals battling Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Friday the government has brought in an integrated complaint management system to address complaints of healthcare workers battling Covid-19.

Speaking at a press conference, he said healthcare professionals could call at 1166 or message through WhatsApp at 00923001111166 to have their grievance redressed. He said healthcare workers’ complaints will be addressed on a priority basis.

The special assistant said when a complaint will be received from a health worker on the helpline, its category will be determined, and then it will be forwarded to the government’s focal points in the respective province.

The complainant would also be informed about the status of their complaint, he added.

Dr Mirza said welfare of healthcare workers on the frontline of the government’s fight against Covid-19 is a top priority of the government. He said a comprehensive package has already been announced for them.

Earlier, on June 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan had lauded the services of doctors and paramedics at the forefront of the country’s fight against the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to a delegation of Insaf Doctors Forum at the PM Office, he had said the entire nation pays tribute to health professionals struggling to turn the tide against the pathogen that has so far infected more than 150,000 people and killed over 3,000.