Govt implementing its agenda of economic stability: Razak Dawood

SIALKOT, July 17 (DNA): Adviser to Prime Minster on Commerce and

Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that the government is

successfully completing its agenda of economic stability.

He was addressing a meeting of exporters at the Sialkot Chamber of

Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Saturday.

SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Senior Vice President (SVP) Khurram

Aslam Butt, Vice President (VP) Ansar Puri, Chairman AirSial Airline

Fazal Jillani, Chairman Sialkot International Airline Limited (SIAL)

Khwaja Masood Akhtar (Sitara Imtiaz), SCCI former presidents and a large

number of business community members were also present.

Dawood said: “We must focus on regional trade. We have very low trade

with regions. The EU regional trade is 90%.”

Dawood said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Uzbekistan was a

successful visit, in which 71 agreements were signed with Uzbekistan.

He said Uzbekistan would also prove to be a gateway for Pakistan to

other Central Asian countries.

Dawood said that the preferential trade agreement (PTA) would be signed

on Sept 30, 2021. Uzbekistan has good relationships with the Central

Asian Republics, he added.

He said that single country exhibition was going to be held in Tashkent

(Uzbekistan) soon to promote a wide range of export goods.

He urged the Sialkot exporters to participate and explore the

opportunities internationally.

He said that the government had made products exports competitive in the

federal budget 2021-22 by rationalising the tariff lines of over 4,000

raw materials, comprising around 42% of total imported raw material.

Dawood added that a meeting of businessmen and the chambers would be

held after Eidul Azha with the prime minister, to set the targets of

exports for the next financial year.

Dawood promised his full support in resolution of all issues presented

by the SCCI president, and the export sector would be facilitated to the

maximum.

He said he would discuss the EXIM Bank issues with the finance minister

soon. He congratulated Sialkot exporters for increasing their exports.

He also appreciated e-commerce training in Sialkot.

Dawood said that economic and industrial boost was top of the economical

agenda of the government, for which the government was taking the

business community into confidence.

He said the Sialkot exporters were playing a role of backbone in

strengthening the national economy.

He said that the government was keeping the industrial wheel moving

ahead. He said that government’s policies would be helpful in

establishing strong bases in the country.

He said that strong industrial base was also vital for boosting and

increasing the national exports, adding that all impediments would be

removed from the way of promotion of exports.

He said the government was making hectic efforts to boost national

economy, besides removing all hurdles in his way. He said the government

was fully aware of the problems of business community and making sincere

efforts for their early solution.

SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar the participants informed about the

issues faced by the business community. He discussed various issues of

the industry including imposition of 5% Withholding Tax on export

companies on account of purchases from unregistered suppliers, decrease

in percentage of rebate on sports goods, price fixation issue of beauty

and single use instruments industry,

release of funds from EDF for child labour elimination programme,

enhancement in duty drawback schemes, one-time settlement of time barred

DLTL cases, establishment of branch of EXIM bank in Sialkot,

facilitation in establishment of Business-to-Business-to-Consumer

framework by the SBP, establishment of e-commerce incubation & training

centres in Sialkot, permanent representation of SCCI in EDF Board,

initiation of back-to-back letter of credit for 5 export-oriented

sectors.

Later, Abdul Razak Dawood visited Pakistan Readymade Garments

Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA).

Dawood assured them that all problems of industrial sector would be

resolved amicably.

