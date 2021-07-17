Govt implementing its agenda of economic stability: Razak Dawood
SIALKOT, July 17 (DNA): Adviser to Prime Minster on Commerce and
Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that the government is
successfully completing its agenda of economic stability.
He was addressing a meeting of exporters at the Sialkot Chamber of
Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Saturday.
SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Senior Vice President (SVP) Khurram
Aslam Butt, Vice President (VP) Ansar Puri, Chairman AirSial Airline
Fazal Jillani, Chairman Sialkot International Airline Limited (SIAL)
Khwaja Masood Akhtar (Sitara Imtiaz), SCCI former presidents and a large
number of business community members were also present.
Dawood said: “We must focus on regional trade. We have very low trade
with regions. The EU regional trade is 90%.”
Dawood said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Uzbekistan was a
successful visit, in which 71 agreements were signed with Uzbekistan.
He said Uzbekistan would also prove to be a gateway for Pakistan to
other Central Asian countries.
Dawood said that the preferential trade agreement (PTA) would be signed
on Sept 30, 2021. Uzbekistan has good relationships with the Central
Asian Republics, he added.
He said that single country exhibition was going to be held in Tashkent
(Uzbekistan) soon to promote a wide range of export goods.
He urged the Sialkot exporters to participate and explore the
opportunities internationally.
He said that the government had made products exports competitive in the
federal budget 2021-22 by rationalising the tariff lines of over 4,000
raw materials, comprising around 42% of total imported raw material.
Dawood added that a meeting of businessmen and the chambers would be
held after Eidul Azha with the prime minister, to set the targets of
exports for the next financial year.
Dawood promised his full support in resolution of all issues presented
by the SCCI president, and the export sector would be facilitated to the
maximum.
He said he would discuss the EXIM Bank issues with the finance minister
soon. He congratulated Sialkot exporters for increasing their exports.
He also appreciated e-commerce training in Sialkot.
Dawood said that economic and industrial boost was top of the economical
agenda of the government, for which the government was taking the
business community into confidence.
He said the Sialkot exporters were playing a role of backbone in
strengthening the national economy.
He said that the government was keeping the industrial wheel moving
ahead. He said that government’s policies would be helpful in
establishing strong bases in the country.
He said that strong industrial base was also vital for boosting and
increasing the national exports, adding that all impediments would be
removed from the way of promotion of exports.
He said the government was making hectic efforts to boost national
economy, besides removing all hurdles in his way. He said the government
was fully aware of the problems of business community and making sincere
efforts for their early solution.
SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar the participants informed about the
issues faced by the business community. He discussed various issues of
the industry including imposition of 5% Withholding Tax on export
companies on account of purchases from unregistered suppliers, decrease
in percentage of rebate on sports goods, price fixation issue of beauty
and single use instruments industry,
release of funds from EDF for child labour elimination programme,
enhancement in duty drawback schemes, one-time settlement of time barred
DLTL cases, establishment of branch of EXIM bank in Sialkot,
facilitation in establishment of Business-to-Business-to-Consumer
framework by the SBP, establishment of e-commerce incubation & training
centres in Sialkot, permanent representation of SCCI in EDF Board,
initiation of back-to-back letter of credit for 5 export-oriented
sectors.
Later, Abdul Razak Dawood visited Pakistan Readymade Garments
Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA).
Dawood assured them that all problems of industrial sector would be
resolved amicably.
