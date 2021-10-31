Govt de-sealing roads after successful talks with TLP

RAWALPINDI, Oct 31 : The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Sunday removed containers placed on major thoroughfare of the garrison city namely Murree Road following the Tehreek-i-Labbaik’s (TLP) long march towards the federal capital.

The CTP in a traffic situation update after the news of successful dialogue between the government and Tehreek-i-Labbaik (TLP), the Traffic Police initiated removing all containers placed on Murree Road to block connectivity between the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

“All containers are being removed from Murree Road Faizabad with the help of crane,” it added.

Furthermore, the Traffic Police was also busy in removing diversions from Saddar and adjoining roads.

Following the revival of closed traffic routes, the 9th Avenue traffic signal was being opened to all traffic on Stadium Road, it added.