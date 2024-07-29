Govt condemns life threats to CJP, adopt legal course against such tendencies

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (DNA):The government on Monday strongly condemned life threats to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa by a certain group and announced initiating legal proceedings so that no one could dare to challenge the writ of the state.

“The law will take its course against the elements behind the provocative and baseless propaganda campaign against the CJP” said Defence Minister Khawaja Asif while addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal.

He regretted that an attempt was being made to spread bloodshed in the name of religion for vested political interests.

He said that believing in the finality of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is part of our faith. He said that the Supreme Court has already clarified its position on the matter.

The minister pointed out that Qazi Faez Isa is being targeted for many years under various pretexts. He stated there there is an ongoing effort to silence a principled and upright voice in the judiciary.

Emphasizing the need for the rule of law, Khawaja Asif stated that the dictation of any individual or group will not be accepted.

Meanwhile speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal strongly condemned a recent announcement by a group, threatening the life of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, denouncing it as an act of sedition against the country’s constitution and religious values.”

He said that the government will also take legal action to prevent such incidents in future. Adding that those behind this move belonged to the group established in 2027-28.

“This time, we are all united as Muslims, and our belief in Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (the Finality of Prophethood) is the foundation of our faith,” he remarked.

He emphasized that no Muslim needs a certificate from any individual or group to get a certificate of his/her faith in Khatm-e-Nabuwwat. He said that only courts have the right to punish or reward, no one else can decree murder.

He said that if this right is given to Ulema (Muslim Scholars) then every school of religious though could give its own verdict.

The minister said that Pakistan Ulema also condemned this issue jointly. The minister also highlighted the need for unity and refraining from creating anarchy in the society.