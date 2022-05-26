Govt announces increase in petrol price by Rs30 in bid to resume IMF programme

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced Thursday a massive hike in the price of petroleum products after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) emphasised abolishing the subsidies on the commodities.

In a press conference, the finance minister said the government has decided to hike the price of petrol, diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel by Rs30, effectively from May 27.

The finance minister noted some burden was shifted on the masses, but despite the massive increase in the price of petroleum products, the government was still bearing losses, but vowed to soon strike a staff-level agreement with the Fund.

Pakistan and the IMF could not reach a staff-level agreement a day earlier after the Fund said there were deviations from the policies that were agreed between both sides.

The PTI-led government had originally agreed to the IMF’s demand of raising the price of electricity and petroleum products but, later in March, Imran Khan announced subsidies on both commodities — and the current government was continuing with the same arrangement.

The finance minister noted that following the decision to hike the prices, financial markets would witness stability, the rupee would strengthen, and the economy would get a boost.

In response to a question, Ismail said due to an increase in the price of petroleum products, inflation would definitely witness an increase. “But tell me, what option did we have instead of taking this step.”