Good news: WHO glad Pakistan’s coronaviruses cases dropping

| July 7, 2020
The World Health Organisation has appreciated Pakistan’s effort to control the spread of coronavirus.

“@WHO is glad to see that cases in Pakistan have been in decline since early June & we appreciate your strong surveillance efforts to fight the pandemic,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus in a Twitter post.

Pakistan’s smart lockdown was imposed on June 17, when there were 160,118 cases in the country. Around that time, between 4,000 to 5,000 cases were being reported daily.

As of July 6, the COVID-19 tally stands at 234,509 and close to 3,000 new cases are being reported on a daily basis. On June 6, 2,691 new cases were recorded.

Due to country’s current situation, the UK and European Union have not allowed Pakistanis to enter. Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the WHO to look into travel restrictions for Pakistan and other low-income countries.

 

83

