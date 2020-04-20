Ghulam Sarwar chair a meeting with senior officers

ISLAMABAD, APR 20 (DNA) – Federal Minister of Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday chaired a high powered meeting with the Secretary Aviation Division Nasir Jamy and all other senior officers of the Aviation Division.

Aviation Secretary briefed Aviation Minister on the working of Aviation Division and its departments. Secretary Aviation highlighted the ongoing efforts of the Civil Aviation Authority to reclaim hundreds of acres of encroached land.

While emphasizing the need to speed up the anti-encroachment efforts of Civil Aviation Authority, the Aviation Minister showed firm resolve to get rid of the illegal occupation of the land of Civil Aviation Authority.

He instructed the Officers of Aviation Division to put this matter on the highest priority in order to settle the land issues of Civil Aviation Authority, without any delay and to be updated on this matter on weekly basis.

Federal Minister was also briefed about the action taken by the Aviation Division on complaints received on the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit Portal.

He instructed the Aviation Secretary to weekly update him on the efforts of the Ministry and its departments to resolve the complaints received through the PMDU Portal according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and to submit a monthly report to the Prime Minister Office accordingly.

Furthermore, efforts of the Aviation Division on COVID-19 were also discussed. Aviation Minister also asked the Aviation Secretary to enhance efforts to facilitate the stranded Pakistanis abroad.=DNA