Ghufran Memon meets Minister of Agriculture of Belarus

MINSK, JUN 4 /DNA/ – Today, Ghufran Memon, Secretary, National Food Security met with the Minister of Agriculture of Belarus. He was accompanied by Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan and members of the business delegation from Pakistan representing fruits/vegetables, fertiliser, dairy products and auto parts.

While appreciating the warm hospitality of the Belarusian government, Mr Memon shared his first hand experiences of the exhibition, several meetings with relevant partners in Minsk and assured to work for solidifying bilateral cooperation especially in the Agricultural Sector.

The Minister briefed the delegation members on the overall economic portfolio of the country, priority sectors for cooperation and expressed readiness to follow up implementation on various agreements and MOUs already signed between the two countries. He showed willingness on the part of Belarusian side to host the next round of Joint Working Group session during July 2021.