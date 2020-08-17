Ghana to resume international flights

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the country plans to resume international flights by 1 September after a dip in active Covid-19 cases.

But resumption of international flights will depend on the country’s capacity to test all passengers arriving at its main airport for coronavirus, he said in a televised address on Sunday.

About 24,500 passengers arrive at the Kotoka International Airport every week.

The authorities are considering adopting a rapid testing system at the airport. The director general of Ghana Health Service has said that a simulation exercise will be carried out this week.

Domestic flights are already operating in the country.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday also announced that tertiary institutions will reopen from next week.

Ghana has recently recorded a significant reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The country has so far conducted 427,121 Covid-19 tests, with 42,532 positive cases and 231 deaths.