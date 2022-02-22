Germany halts Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project as Ukraine crisis deepens

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz put on ice the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline designed to bring Russian gas to Germany on Tuesday after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Europe’s most divisive energy project, Nord Stream 2 is designed to double the amount of gas flowing from Russia straight to Germany, bypassing traditional transit nation Ukraine, on the bed of the Baltic Sea.

It has faced resistance within the European Union, from the United States as well as Ukraine, on the grounds it increases Europe’s energy dependence on Russia, denies Ukraine transit fees and makes it more vulnerable to the Russian invasion.