Gen Bajwa visits Panjgur, stresses breaking nexus between terrorists and their support bases

Panjgur: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Panjgur on Saturday, where he spent the day with troops that had repulsed a terrorist attack on a security forces camp in the district earlier this month and emphasised the significance of breaking the link between terrorists and their support bases.

The army chief was received by Quetta Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, the military’s media wing said.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), upon his arrival in the district, Gen Bajwa was given a detailed update by the local commander on the security situation in the area and the response mechanism for effectively checking emerging threats.

“While speaking to the troops, the COAS appreciated [their] professionalism and effective response by ground troops against recent terrorist activities,” the ISPR said, adding that Gen Bajwa also emphasised the need for maintaining a high standard of operational readiness to defeat hostile efforts directed towards destabilising Balochistan and to ensure the safety and security of the local population.

The COAS paid tribute to the martyrs for their “supreme sacrifice in [the] line of duty for defence of the motherland”, the ISPR said.

It added that while interacting with the notables and tribal elders of Panjgur, the COAS appreciated them for their support to law enforcement agencies in fighting the menace of terrorism.

“Breaking [the] nexus between terrorists and their sympathisers/support base is imperative for defeating terrorism,” the ISPR quoted Gen Bajwa as saying.

The military’s media affairs wing futher stated that the COAS assured the local elders of the army’s all-out support for the creation of an environment for the prosperity and development of the area, particularly with regards to the ensuring the timely completion of ongoing socioeconomic projects.

“The COAS said terrorists won’t be allowed to reverse the hard-earned gains irrespective of the challenges,” according to the ISPR.