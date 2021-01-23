Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Galatasaray in talks to sign Turkish forward on loan

| January 23, 2021
0000

ISTANBUL – Galatasaray have started negotiations with English side Brentford FC on the loan transfer of Halil Dervisoglu, the Turkish football club announced on the public disclosure platform (KAP) Friday.

Dervisoglu has so far produced a goal and an assist in nine games for Brentford FC.

The 21-years-old has also played for Netherlands’ Twente FC.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0000

Galatasaray in talks to sign Turkish forward on loan

ISTANBUL – Galatasaray have started negotiations with English side Brentford FC on the loan transfer ofRead More

DNA 23-1

GB scouts clinch 28th national alpine ski championship

GILGIT BALTISTAN, JAN 23 (DNA) – Gilgit Baltistan Scouts clinched the 28th National Alpine SkiRead More

  • Mehidy spins Bangladesh to ODI series win over West Indies

  • Tabish expresses feelings as he attends first-ever Pakistan camp

  • Cristiano Ronaldo becomes top goalscorer in history of football

  • PAF skiers steal the show at 15th shah khan alpine ski cup

  • PCB approach government to allow limited crowd in PSL

  • 2021 Galiyat Snow Festival to kick off on Jan 22

  • India need 324 runs more to seal fairytale series win

  • Pak vs SA: Proteas squad test negative for coronavirus upon arrival in Karachi

    • Comments are Closed