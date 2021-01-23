Galatasaray in talks to sign Turkish forward on loan
ISTANBUL – Galatasaray have started negotiations with English side Brentford FC on the loan transfer of Halil Dervisoglu, the Turkish football club announced on the public disclosure platform (KAP) Friday.
Dervisoglu has so far produced a goal and an assist in nine games for Brentford FC.
The 21-years-old has also played for Netherlands’ Twente FC.
« ‘Ukraine can learn much from Turkey’s defense growth’ (Previous News)
(Next News) Montenegro praises relations with Turkey »
Related News
Galatasaray in talks to sign Turkish forward on loan
ISTANBUL – Galatasaray have started negotiations with English side Brentford FC on the loan transfer ofRead More
GB scouts clinch 28th national alpine ski championship
GILGIT BALTISTAN, JAN 23 (DNA) – Gilgit Baltistan Scouts clinched the 28th National Alpine SkiRead More
Comments are Closed