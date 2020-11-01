Fuel prices for November announced in Oman
MUSCAT : Fuel prices for November have been announced by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals Oman on Saturday, according to Times of Oman.
An official from the Ministry of Energy and Minerals confirmed to Times of Oman that the fuel prices for November 2020 as below:
M95 at 194 baisa per litre, the price of M91 has been fixed at 183 baisa per litre while the new rate of Diesel will be 209 baisa per litre
Oil posted a double-digit weekly fall on continued concern over the economic impact of rising global coronavirus infections and ahead of Tuesday’s US presidential election.
US crude fell 1.38% to $35.67 per barrel and Brent was at $37.45, down 0.53% on the day. Both fell over 10% this week alone.
The oil weakness led to a sell-off of some commodity-linked currencies, including the Russian rouble.
Related News
Fuel prices for November announced in Oman
MUSCAT : Fuel prices for November have been announced by the Ministry of Energy andRead More
ICCI asks CDA to allocate 2000-acre land for industrial estate in Islamabad
Islamabad October 29, 2020 (DNA) : Amir Ali Ahmed, Chairman CDA along with Dr. ShahidRead More
Comments are Closed