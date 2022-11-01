French ambassador meets COAS Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, NOV 1: /DNA/ – Nicolas Galey, French Ambassador to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including defence & security cooperation and overall regional security situation were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with France and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in fall fields.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.