Four killed in gun attack on car in Quetta

QUETTA, JAN 28 (DNA) — Four people have been killed in a gun attack on a car on Saryab Road of the Balochistan capital Quetta. Police said that unidentified assailants opened fire on a car on Quetta’s Saryab Road, leaving four people killed on the spot.

The firing incident was apparently occurred due to old enmity, police said. The police officials added that further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the gun attack. The deceased persons include a father and his son.

Earlier on January 24, unidentified assailants had gunned down a crime reporter named Husnain Shah outside Lahore Press Club. Two assailants had opened fire on the vehicle of a crime reporter, Husnain Shah, of Capital TV in Lahore. Following the gun attack, a large contingent of police reached the incident.

The spokesperson of the operations’ wing had said in a statement that a journalist from a private news channel was killed in firing at his vehicle. A special team had been constituted to investigate the incident. =DNA

