Founder Group’s supporters vow to clean sweep the ICCI elections

ISLAMABAD/DNA

Mian Akram Farid, Chairman, ICCI Founder Group said that the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry was the real representative body of traders and industrialists of the federal capital and all market associations of Islamabad were supporting the Founder Group in the annual elections of ICCI.

He said that the last five months of lockouts were very tough for business community, but ICCI played important role in highlighting the key issues of traders and industrialists during these difficult times for redress. He said this while speaking at a dinner, which was hosted by Rana Akram and Rana Qaiser in honor of ICCI Founder Group. Senior members of the Founder Group, its nominated candidates and a large number of business community were present at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ijaz Abbasi, Chairman, Election Campaign of Founder Group introduced all the nominees of the Group and said that they were all educated people and represented their respective constituencies. He said that the candidates have been nominated on merit and insha-Allah the Founder Group would clean sweep the ICCI elections. Former Presidents of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zafar Bakhtawari and Khalid Iqbal Malik expressing their views said that the opposition was without any agenda due to which it has been losing elections continuously for the last several years. They said that the Founder Group candidates would achieve a landslide victory in ICCI elections while the opposition will get lesser votes than the last year. Sardar Tahir Mehmood, President, Islamabad Estate Agents Association and Chaudhry Masood, a well-known business leader, on the occasion announced full support for the Founder Group and said that the Founder Group would win by a landslide margin.

Ashfaq Chatha, Former Vice President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that today’s gathering has proved that the victory belonged only to the Founder Group. He welcomed Atique Janjua Secretary General Traders Welfare Association I-9 Markaz and Asif Altaf for joining the Founder Group.