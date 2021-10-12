Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood meets Danish Climate Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, OCT 12 /DNA/ – Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood received Mr. Tomas Anker Christensen, Climate Ambassador of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, today.

The Foreign Secretary outlined Pakistan’s perspective on addressing the critical issue of Climate Change. He highlighted the various steps taken by Pakistan to tackle Climate Change at the national level including through the Eco-System Restoration Initiative, 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project, Electric Vehicle policy, and transition towards clean and renewable sources of energy.

Potential areas of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Denmark were also discussed during the meeting in order to forge structured engagement between the two sides on Climate Change related initiatives and projects. The Foreign Secretary welcomed Denmark’s readiness to partner with Pakistan on this important issue.

The Foreign Secretary also exchanged views with Ambassador Christensen on the respective priorities and expectations from the forthcoming United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP-26).