Foreign Minister’s Telephonic Call with the Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, today.

Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated the positive developments that led to a successful GCC Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia. He hoped that the spirit of cooperation in the GCC Summit will augur well for enhanced confidence and cooperation among the countries of the organization.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also acknowledged the constructive and supportive role played by Qatar towards Afghan peace process.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed ways to further strengthen and diversify bilateral relations and enhance collaboration in multilateral organizations. The two Foreign Ministers agreed to continue engaging on regional and global issues and working to further strengthen bilateral ties.