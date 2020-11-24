Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

FO says no possibility of recognition of State of Israel

| November 24, 2020
DNA

ISLAMABAD, NOV 24 – Responding to media queries, the Spokesperson categorically rejected baseless speculation regarding possibility of recognition of the State of Israel by Pakistan.

The Spokesperson underlined that the Prime Minister’s statements in this context have been clear and unequivocal.The Prime Minister has made it clear that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, is found, Pakistan cannot recognize Israel.

Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination. For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions,with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State.

