FO dismisses rumours about foreign minister’s health

| July 9, 2020
ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday strongly condemned attempts to hack Wikipedia page of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and spread rumours about his health.

Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in a Twitter statement said: “We strongly condemn attempts by mischievous elements to hack Wikipedia page of FM @SMQureshiPTI & spread rumours on social media about his health & well-being.

“By grace of Almighty Allah, FM is recovering fast. Everyone’s prayers, from 🇵🇰 & abroad, are deeply appreciated.”

On July 3, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi had revealed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for Covid 19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,” he tweeted.

