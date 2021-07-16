FM Qureshi, Zalmay Khalilzad discuss peace process in Afghanistan
TASHKENT: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the International Conference on “South Asia-Central Asia Regional Connectivity-Challenges and Opportunities in Tashkent on Friday. Both the leaders discussed the current situation of the Afghan peace process. On the occasion, the foreign minister said that Pakistan will continue to play its reconciliatory role for peace in Afghanistan. He said Afghanis have to decide the future of Afghanistan. He said Pakistan considers peace in Afghanistan essential for the promotion of regional linkages and economic development in the region.
