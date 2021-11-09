FM Qureshi assures Pakistan’s complete support to Azerbaijan

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has assured Pakistan’s complete support to the people of Azerbaijan in every thick and thin. He gave the assurance during the visit of a delegation from Azerbaijan to the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan and Azerbaijan share common views on international fora. He said Azerbaijan is a part of OIC Contact Group on Kashmir where it plays an active role to support Pakistan on the issue.

PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also welcomed the delegation and acknowledged Azerbaijan’s unflinching support to Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri organized an event in the Parliament House in order to celebrate the Victory Day of Azerbaijan. A delegation from Azerbaijan, which is visiting Pakistan, also attended the event.