FM eyes deeper ties with Romania

Romanian envoy hopes relations will further be cemented

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, H.E Mr Nicolae Goia called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign minister said Pakistan greatly valued its relations with Romania adding we are looking forward to diversify these relations.

He further said, both countries need to enhance bilateral visits. The Romanian ambassador thanked Minister Qureshi and hoped bilateral relations will further be strengthened.