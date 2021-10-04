FM expresses desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Argentina in different fields

Islamabad : Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed the desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Argentina in different fields.

Addressing an event in connection with tree plantation at Argentina Park, in Islamabad on Monday, he said there is a great potential to bolster bilateral trade and attract investment.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we need to reactivate our Joint Business Council besides enhancing our parliamentary exchanges to further strengthen the bilateral relationship.

As regards Climate Change, the Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan is leading from the front to deal with this challenge through tree plantation campaigns. He said his efforts have also been recognized by the world leaders.