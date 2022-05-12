FM Bilawal to visit the US next week

ISLAMABAD, MAY 12 (DNA) — Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will pay an official visit to the United States (US) of America from May 17-18, 2022, the Foreign Office said Thursday.

This was announced by Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad during his weekly press briefing held here on Thursday. During the trip, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hold meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other US officials, he added.

It would be Bilawal’s first official visit as the foreign minister of Pakistan on the invitation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The PPP chief was invited to participate in the “Global Food Security” meeting on May 18.

Minister of State on Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar may accompany the foreign minister as a part of his delegation. Earlier, the foreign minister received a telephone call from the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a Twitter message that he was grateful for warm felicitations from US State Secretary Antony Blinken on his assumption of office. Bilawal and Blinken exchanged views on strengthening the mutually beneficial and broad-based relationship between Pakistan and the US. They also discussed the promotion of peace, development and security.