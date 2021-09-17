First unit of Akkuyu nuclear power plant to be completed by May 2023: Erdoğan

ANKARA: Turkey‘s president said on Friday that the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant will be completed by May 2023.

Speaking at a mass opening ceremony in the southern Mersin province, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pointed out the importance of nuclear energy for the country’s future.

“I would like to congratulate those who contributed to the acquisition and construction of this strategic investment in Akkuyu,” Erdoğan said.

Turkey aims to build more power plants, he added.

Turkey and Russia signed an agreement for the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant on May 12, 2010. Turkey’s first nuclear power plant will consist of four reactors with a total installed power of 4,800 megawatts.