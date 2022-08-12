First Lady Samina Alvi for equal rights for differently abled, eliminating their sense of deprivation

DNA

Lahore, AUG 12: First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi has emphasized on giving equal rights to differently abled persons in society and eliminating their sense of deprivation.She said this during her visit to Pakistan Society for Rehabilitation of Disabled (PSRD) on Friday in Lahore.

Samina Alvi also visited different sections of the PSRD which included its school, vocational training centre.She appreciated the work and facilities of PSRD and said it was very pleasing to visit the center.

First Lady said it was a very good approach to make various facilities available for differently abled persons under one roof.She said that she and President Dr Arif Alvi wanted to make system inclusive where differently abled persons get facilities like other persons of the society.She further stressed upon the need to empower differently abled persons and to ensure maximum facilities for them.She said there should be ramps at public places to ease the mobility of differently abled persons as their movement was very essential for their development.

Efforts were also being made at government level to facilitate differently abled persons in maximum way, she added.She further said that education and vocational training were important for making differently abled persons useful citizens.Samina Alvi said that passion and commitment were required to facilitate and serve this segment of society in best possible way.She said, “The Allah Almighty has blessed differently abled persons with a lot of skills and people should understand that they are not less than anybody else in the society.”IT training was also also very important for differently abled persons as through this they could start their earning by sitting in their homes.She announced to give Rs 1 million to PSRD on her behalf.PSRD President Syed Shamsi and Chairperson Nighat Saeed also spoke on the ocassion.