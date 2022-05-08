Sunday, May 8, 2022
Main Menu

‘FIA withdrawing appeal against section 20 of PECA 2016 ‘

| May 8, 2022
DNA 7-1

ISLAMABAD, May 07 (DNA): The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed appeal in the Supreme Court regarding striking off a portion of section 20 of Prevention of Electric Crime Act (PECA) 2016.

The FIA spokesperson said that the FIA filed the appeal without getting permission from the Ministry of Interior and the Government.

“The appeal is being withdrawn immediately,” the Spokesperson said.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

DNA 7-2

France ambassador hosts lunch for Daily Islamabad POST, Centreline and DNA News Agency Editor

ISLAMABAD, MAY 8 /DNA/ – Ambassador of France Nicolas Galey hosted lunch for Daily IslamabadRead More

DNA 7-1

‘FIA withdrawing appeal against section 20 of PECA 2016 ‘

ISLAMABAD, May 07 (DNA): The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed appeal in the Supreme CourtRead More

Comments are Closed