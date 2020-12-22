Federal cabinet allows to present Census report before CCI

ISLAMABAD, /DNA/ – The federal cabinet has allowed presentation of the report of 6th Population and Housing Census 2017 before the Council of Common Interest for final approval.

Briefing media in Islamabad on Tuesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz said the cabinet which met in the federal capital, the cabinet also approved clearance of encroachments along the Margalla Road in Islamabad.

The Minister said the Interior Minister was permitted to amend the Exit Control List to implement courts’ decisions. He said the final approval in amending the ECL will be taken from the cabinet committee. He said the cabinet approved application of Pakistan Essential Services and (Maintenance) Act 1952 for another six months on the employees of Utility Corporation of Pakistan. It also accorded approval to amendments in the Capital Development Ordinance 1960 to promote public-private partnership projects. The minister said import of jet fuel JP-5 was also approved to meet the operational needs of Pakistan Navy.

Syed Shibli Faraz said today’s cabinet meeting was different to that of the routine meeting in view of growing spike of COVID-19 pandemic. He said only those ministers were invited to attend the meeting, whose ministries were related to the agenda items. He said rest of the cabinet members participated in the meeting virtually to avoid spread of the contagion. He said second wave of the COVID-19 is continuing with full pace and complete implementation of Standard Operating Procedures has become a must. He said Corona cases are on the rise in cities, where opposition held its public rallies in complete disregard of SOPs.

Responding to a question, the Information Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government rendered untiring efforts for betterment of the country’s economy. He said as a result of these efforts country’s exports are at the highest level.

Syed Shibli Faraz said housing sector is also flourishing and the business activities are getting momentum in the country. He said the country is heading towards fast-paced development under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.