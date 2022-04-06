Fazl for protecting constitution

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (DNA): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana

Fazlur Rehman has demanded a guarantee from the judiciary, establishment

and parliament to protect the Constitution remaining within their

institutional limits.



Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressed a press conference on Wednesday and

demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan to declare the ruling of the

Deputy Speaker null and void.



He appreciated the Supreme Court’s suo moto notice on the National

Assembly Deputy Speaker’s ruling but said there is public unrest over

the normal proceedings of this highly sensitive case.



He said that Imran Khan violated the country’s constitution and the next

Friday will be marked as “Day of Protection for Constitution” and

Pakistan’s existence would be in danger if constitution is violated.



Maulana Fazl said free, fair and transparent elections could not be held

under this so-called government so a new prime minister should be

elected to give a new elections schedule.



The PDM head said Imran Khan is no longer the Prime Minister, President

Alvi has verbally appointed him to the post so he has no authority to

use public resources, PM’s Office and Secretariat.



Joint Opposition’s leader said it is not uncommon for 197 members of

parliament to be declared traitors. He said the threatening letter on

which the drama is based is like a storm in a cup.



He said the officials of the Security Committee have clarified that

there is nothing about any external interference in the text of the

letter.



The PDM chairman said that the crisis emerged due to the

unconstitutional ruling of the deputy speaker and the crisis has put

Pakistan’s sovereignty at stake.



The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief also said that in a few days this

threatening letter will die and the waving hand will be paralyzed.