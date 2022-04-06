Fazl for protecting constitution
ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (DNA): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana
Fazlur Rehman has demanded a guarantee from the judiciary, establishment
and parliament to protect the Constitution remaining within their
institutional limits.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressed a press conference on Wednesday and
demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan to declare the ruling of the
Deputy Speaker null and void.
He appreciated the Supreme Court’s suo moto notice on the National
Assembly Deputy Speaker’s ruling but said there is public unrest over
the normal proceedings of this highly sensitive case.
He said that Imran Khan violated the country’s constitution and the next
Friday will be marked as “Day of Protection for Constitution” and
Pakistan’s existence would be in danger if constitution is violated.
Maulana Fazl said free, fair and transparent elections could not be held
under this so-called government so a new prime minister should be
elected to give a new elections schedule.
The PDM head said Imran Khan is no longer the Prime Minister, President
Alvi has verbally appointed him to the post so he has no authority to
use public resources, PM’s Office and Secretariat.
Joint Opposition’s leader said it is not uncommon for 197 members of
parliament to be declared traitors. He said the threatening letter on
which the drama is based is like a storm in a cup.
He said the officials of the Security Committee have clarified that
there is nothing about any external interference in the text of the
letter.
The PDM chairman said that the crisis emerged due to the
unconstitutional ruling of the deputy speaker and the crisis has put
Pakistan’s sovereignty at stake.
The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief also said that in a few days this
threatening letter will die and the waving hand will be paralyzed.
