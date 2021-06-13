Fawad demands LB polls in Sindh

Says 1800 billion rupees provided to the Sindh govt

Nazir Siyal

KARACHI: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said 1600 to 1800 billion rupees have been provided to Sindh government during the last three years and 27 percent more budget will be provided in the next fiscal year.

Talking to media persons in Karachi on Sunday, he said federal government provided additional 500 Megawatt electricity to Karachi which resulted in less load shedding during extreme hot weather.

The Information Minister said law and order situation in the province is also bleak and street crimes are on the rise which shows pathetic performance of provincial government.

He said people belonging to all walks of life have appreciated the federal budget and hopefully next year will be growth year economically.

To a question, Fawad Chaudhry said local government elections should be held in Sindh to ensure development at grass root level.=DNA

========