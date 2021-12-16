Thursday, December 16, 2021
Main Menu

Fawad congratulates Usman Wazir over winning of WBC title

| December 16, 2021

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 : Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday congratulated Usman Wazir on his victory of World Boxing Council (WBC) Middle East title.

In a news release, he said Usman was a famous boxer of Pakistan who clinched the victory after winning Asian title.

On the other hand, the minister  also felicitated the former captain of Pakistan boxing team Asif Hazara for securing Asian Boxing Federation title.

Young people like Usman Wazir and Asif Hazara were the pride of Pakistan, he added.

Fawad said the government and the people of Pakistan stood behind talented players like Usman Wazir and Asif Hazara.

Usman Wazir’s next target should be the Olympic, he said and hoped  that he would get more medals for the country.

PAKISTAN, SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

OIC meeting: Mobile phone service to be suspended in Islamabad for 3 days

ISLAMABAD , DEC 16 :  The government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday decidedRead More

Nasir Upsets Al-Tamimi in Asian Individual Squash C’ship

AFZAL JAVED ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 : Nasir Iqbal and Tayyab Aslam are the only hopesRead More

Comments are Closed