EU’s concerns to be allayed after foolproof arrangements: Chairman PIA
ISLAMABAD, JULY 04 (DNA): Chairman Pakistan International Airline (PIA)
Air Marshal Arshad Malik has said that there is no pressure with regard
to PIA and all of European Union’s apprehensions will be put to rest
after complete arrangements.
Air Marshal Arshad Malik expressed these views on the issue of fake
pilot licenses while also issuing letters to corporate CEOs across the
country.
He said that the national airline had flights in 21 countries before the
ban and operated special flights all over the world, including the
United States, Australia, Africa and South Korea. For the first time in
history, direct flights were also operated from Pakistan to the United
States.
The Chairman said that after taking over the command of the airline, PIA
has been run on a purely commercial basis and did not come under any
pressure. Our goals were the promotion of merit, establishment of
discipline, responsibility and accountability.
Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that even in 2007 the European Union had
banned Pakistan’s flights. In fact, PIA is on its history’s best
position in the safety index owing to gradual improvement over the
years.
He said that investigation into fake licenses and degrees had been going
on since 2018 after identification by PIA. Pilots and crew with
suspicious credentials were suspended after the investigation but the
issue could have been handled better, he added.
The head of the national airline said that unfortunately the process
went against its intended direction and now, PIA has to defend itself to
the world. He said that another department was responsible for the
matter.
Arshad Malik said that he is giving suggestions to the government for
reforms in civil aviation. It is hoped that after foolproof
arrangements, EU’s concerns will be addressed. It is essential for the
lasting restoration of PIA’s damaged reputation. DNA
