EU Commission head urges swift weapons supply to Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called on EU countries to supply weapons to Ukraine quickly amid its war with Russia.

“It applies to all member states: those who can should deliver quickly, because only then will Ukraine succeed in the urgent defensive struggle against Russia,” von der Leyen said in an interview with German daily Bild published on Sunday.

Asked about whether she favors giving heavy weapons to Ukraine, Von der Leyen said she does not “differentiate” between heavy and light weapons.

“Ukraine needs to get what it needs and can use for self-defense,” she stressed.

On the sixth package of sanctions that the EU is preparing against Russia, Von der Leyen said they will continue to target the banking sector, especially Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank.

“Of course, there are also energy issues,” she added.

The top EU official said everything must be done to end the Russia-Ukraine war as soon as possible.

“At the same time, we must prepare ourselves for the fact that in the worst case the war could last for months or even years.”

Russia’s war on Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnations, with the US, UK, and European Union, among others, imposing a host of sanctions on Moscow.