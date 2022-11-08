EU ambassador inaugurates exhibition titled ‘Diversity and Social Harmony’

ISLAMABAD, NOV 8 /DNA/ – Nomad Gallery and Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organized an exhibition/ event on ‘Diversity and Social Harmony.

Rina Kionka, Ambassador of European Union inaugurated the show on 8 November ’22 at 4.00pm. The event consists of art exhibitions, seminars, Daastangoi, performance art and art workshops. The exhibition will be ongoing till 16 November. 10:00am – 4:00pm daily except Saturday.

Pakistani art has a long tradition and history. It consists of a variety of art forms, including painting, sculpture, calligraphy, pottery, and textile arts such as woven silk. Geographically, it is a part of Indian subcontinent art, including what is now Pakistan. The arts are a very wide range of human practices of creative expression, storytelling and cultural participation.

They encompass multiple diverse and plural modes of thinking, doing and being, in an extremely broad range of media. Both highly dynamic and a characteristically constant feature of human life, they have developed into innovative, stylized and sometimes intricate forms. This is often achieved through sustained and deliberate study, training and/or theorizing within a particular tradition, across generations and even between civilizations.

The arts are a vehicle through which human beings cultivate distinct social, cultural and individual identities, while transmitting values, impressions, judgments, ideas, visions, spiritual meanings, patterns of life and experiences across time and space. Puppetry and storytelling (oral traditions) are examples of traditional performance art.

Traditional art provides a shared experience for the entire community. With values, cultural practices, and belief systems embedded in these art forms, they often form a common language through which the different communities that fabricate the society can be engaged. There is one word that can be used to describe the culture in Pakistan, it is „diverse‟ and has always found itself rooted to traditions along with art.

It can be seen through the various monuments and iconic architectural structures across the country that are testaments to its glorious history. Culture and creativity here manifest themselves in almost all economic, social and other activities.

Participating Artists:

S. Najam Kazmi, Samina A. Akhtar, Zafar Ali, Khurram Abbas, Hassan Sheikh, Areej, Nasir, Emaan Pirzada, Tauqeer Hilbi, Alefiya, Rakshanda Atawar, Hassnain Awais, Nabahat Lotia, Jamil Hussain, and Faisal Kuhzad. DNA