England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in 2nd T20i at Old Trafford
MANCHESTER, AUG 30 (DNA) – England has defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets in 2nd T20i at Old Trafford on Sunday. Earlier, England won the toss and elected to field first.
Both teams were unchanged from the sides that played out a no result in Friday s first of a three-match series in Manchester, where rain ended the match with England 131-6 off 16.1 overs and Pakistan yet to bat.
England s total featured opener Tom Banton s dashing 71, with the 21-year-old Somerset batsman given another chance to impress on Saturday following his maiden Twenty20 international fifty.
