Emirates to resume flights from Pakistan from 8th

Islamabad: From 8 June 2020, Emirates will resume 14 weekly scheduled flights to Dubai,

including a daily from Karachi, five from Lahore and two from Islamabad.

From Pakistan, the airline will fly UAE residents as well as cargo to Dubai. On the flights from Dubai to

Pakistan, the airline will only carry cargo. Emirates will serve Pakistan with its modern Boeing 777-300ER

aircraft, flying from Karachi daily, from Islamabad on Thursdays and Saturdays and from Lahore on

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Travellers will only be accepted on these flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria

requirements of the UAE government. Details are available here.

Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates’ Vice President Pakistan said: “We are pleased to resume scheduled

passenger services from Pakistan to Dubai, which will enable our UAE-based Pakistani customers

currently in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to return to their work, businesses and families. We are

working closely with the Pakistani government to plan the resumption of operations to Peshawar and

Sialkot as well. We have implemented enhanced hygiene and safety measures at the airport in coordination with the relevant authorities.