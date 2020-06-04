Emirates to resume flights from Pakistan from 8th
Islamabad: From 8 June 2020, Emirates will resume 14 weekly scheduled flights to Dubai,
including a daily from Karachi, five from Lahore and two from Islamabad.
From Pakistan, the airline will fly UAE residents as well as cargo to Dubai. On the flights from Dubai to
Pakistan, the airline will only carry cargo. Emirates will serve Pakistan with its modern Boeing 777-300ER
aircraft, flying from Karachi daily, from Islamabad on Thursdays and Saturdays and from Lahore on
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Travellers will only be accepted on these flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria
requirements of the UAE government. Details are available here.
Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates’ Vice President Pakistan said: “We are pleased to resume scheduled
passenger services from Pakistan to Dubai, which will enable our UAE-based Pakistani customers
currently in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to return to their work, businesses and families. We are
working closely with the Pakistani government to plan the resumption of operations to Peshawar and
Sialkot as well. We have implemented enhanced hygiene and safety measures at the airport in coordination with the relevant authorities.
