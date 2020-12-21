Either we will win or die but will never surrender: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, DEC 21 (DNA) – The Wife of chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that blood and grief have become inseparable part of the Kashmiris’ lives as the fascist Indian government further intensified its wave of barbarism and terrorism since stripping special status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Mushaal, who is also a Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization, said in a statement on Monday, that Kashmiris have been witnessing blood and grief for last over seven decades in the shape of extrajudicial killings, massacres, nocturnal raids and torture but after the August 5, 2019 illegal and unconstitutional act, the occupied forces made life a hell for the dwellers of the scenic valley.

She said that over 290 Kashmiris had been killed and over 1500 injured since August 5 last year. The Chairperson said that since then the brutal authorities imposed military siege in the territory.

The Kashmir Hurriyat leader said that Indian troops’ brutal actions have wreaked havoc across IIOJK; however she vowed that India would never succeed to subdue Kashmiris by resorting to killing sprees in the occupied territory. She said that everyday killings won’t make Kashmiris relentless in their pursuit of freedom but would further fortify their courage and resolve to turn the dream of right to self-determination into a reality.

She said that humans are living without human rights in the occupied valley but the world observes the brutalities like a silent spectator. She said that the world needs to come forward to rescue the oppressed people of IIOJK who must be given their right to determine their future.

Mushaal said that the world community and human right organizations play their role to resolve the Kashmir problems as the commitments they were made seven decades ago. She vowed, “We will speak, we will write and we will fight, as either we will win or we will die but we will never surrender.” She said that the sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiri people will soon bear fruits. = DNA

