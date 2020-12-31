Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

All out efforts being made for development of Karachi city: Governor Sindh

| December 31, 2020
16003707121609390993

Karachi : Governor Imran Ismail says all out efforts are being made for the development and rehabilitation of the infrastructure of Karachi under the federal government.

Talking to delegation of the 47th Special Training Program of National Police Academy Islamabad in Karachi, Imran Ismail said Prime Minister Imran Khan has a keen interest in the development of Karachi city.

He said that the efficiency of the police department can be further enhanced through modern technology.

The governor said that the role of police against corrupt elements is also essential and fully functional police system is an important need of the hour.

He added that we all need to work together for the betterment of the country and the nation.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

16003707121609390993

All out efforts being made for development of Karachi city: Governor Sindh

Karachi : Governor Imran Ismail says all out efforts are being made for the developmentRead More

327375_4231290_updates

CJP takes suo motu notice of burning of Hindu temple in KP’s Karak

Islamabad : Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday took suo motu notice ofRead More

  • ‘So far, crowd is not part of PSL 6 plans’ Nadeem Khan

  • CPEC to maximize the chances of regional economic integration: Says Chinese scholar

  • Ambassador of Japan greets Pakistani people on New Year; expresses resolve to further deepen Japan-Pakistan relations in all spheres

  • 2,475 new cases, 58 deaths reported within 24 hours: NCOC

  • PTA orders mobile companies to improve services

  • Pakistan condemns attack at Aden airport in Yemen

  • Kashmir Witnessed the Worst Human Rights Violations by India in 2020

  • JF-17 dual-seat completion & block-iii commencement ceremony held at Kamra

    • Comments are Closed