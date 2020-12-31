All out efforts being made for development of Karachi city: Governor Sindh
Karachi : Governor Imran Ismail says all out efforts are being made for the development and rehabilitation of the infrastructure of Karachi under the federal government.
Talking to delegation of the 47th Special Training Program of National Police Academy Islamabad in Karachi, Imran Ismail said Prime Minister Imran Khan has a keen interest in the development of Karachi city.
He said that the efficiency of the police department can be further enhanced through modern technology.
The governor said that the role of police against corrupt elements is also essential and fully functional police system is an important need of the hour.
He added that we all need to work together for the betterment of the country and the nation.
Related News
All out efforts being made for development of Karachi city: Governor Sindh
Karachi : Governor Imran Ismail says all out efforts are being made for the developmentRead More
CJP takes suo motu notice of burning of Hindu temple in KP’s Karak
Islamabad : Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday took suo motu notice ofRead More
Comments are Closed