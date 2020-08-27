Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Decision to reopen schools on Sept 7: Shafqat Mahmood

| August 27, 2020
ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has said on Thursday that the final decision regarding the reopening of educational institutions will be taken with consensus on August 7.

He said this while speaking at a meeting of the National Command and Operation Center in Islamabad here today.

Briefing the NCOC, Shafqat Mehmood emphasized that the educational institutions must ensure compliance to all Covid-19 protocols and prepare accordingly before the final decision.

He said that government is formulating a strategy about reopening of educational institutions.

The education minister said that the institutions be opened on top to bottom approach starting from the Universities to the High Schools on rotation basis, and added that extra curricular activities would not be allowed.

According to a Gallup survey, seven to eight million children have been getting education through the Telechool, an educational television channel, launched by the prime minister in April to make up for academic losses suffered by students due to closure of education institutes.

