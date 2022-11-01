Day 5: Imran says when marchers get to Islamabad, capital police will side with him
Firing broadsides at Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, PTI chief Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the PML-N leader’s “time has come now”. “There isn’t any more time left now. I know you are sweating now […] Sanaullah, you and Shehbaz Sharif […] These rats are threatening us.
“Listen to me, when we reach Islamabad […] listen to me Sanaullah […] when we reach Islamabad […] the police you are spending millions on will join us because they too are against thieves,” he said.
