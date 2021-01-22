Court rejects NAB plea seeking extension in Khawaja Asif’s physical remand

LAHORE, JAN 22 (DNA) – An accountability court in Lahore has on Friday rejected the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) plea seeking extension in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif’s physical remand.

The court sent the PML-N leader to jail on fourteen-day judicial remand. The NAB had requested the court to extend Khawaja Asif’s physical remand for fifteen days. AC Judge Jawadul Hassan conducted hearing on the petition.

The NAB prosecutor appeared before the court and told that a man namely Rana Abdul Waheed deposited Rs 30 million in Khawaja Asif’s account and said in his statement that he had received the amount from the PML-N leader.

Judge Jawadul Hassan told Khawaja Asif to reveal everything to the anti-graft body. The PML-N leader responded that he has already shared all details with the anti-corruption watchdog and clarified that he did not give money to any person. DNA

