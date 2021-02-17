Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Coronavirus claims 56 more lives in Pakistan

| February 17, 2021
ISLAMABAD : Pakistan has recorded 56 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,436.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 56 more lives and 1,165 fresh infections were reported.

The total count of active cases is 25,008.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,484 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,662 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 565,989.

A total of 33,196 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 528,545 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,531,218 samples have been tested thus far.

