By Muhammad Tahir

FAISALABAD, MAY 15 (DNA) – The Only way to prevent the spread of the measles virus is through precautionary measures that have been made globally, including hand Sanitizer masks, caution and social distance in social interactions.

All government agencies are trying to enforce precautions in district jails. Faisalabad Administration is committed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Superintendent Jail said, more than 1700 inmates of Faisalabad District Jail are incarcerated for various crimes and security arrangements have been made to save them from the current epidemic.

Corona filter counters established at the entrances and exits of the prison.

Facilities have also been provided for hand sanitizer masks, gloves and fever checks for the visitors.

In addition, more than 25 corona wards have been set up in the jail. newly arrived inmates are kept in these wards for 14 days separately and tests are conducted.

Clare is transferred to another location on arrival. He further said that random and complete corona tests have been conducted on the inmates of the jail and the staff has not been tested for corona virus yet. DNA

