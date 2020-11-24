COMSTECH Int’l workshop and exhibition on AI Starts inaugurated

ISLAMABAD, NOV 24 (DNA) – 2-day international workshop and exhibition of products of artificial intelligence developed and marketed by various institutions of Pakistan inaugurated today morning at COMSTECH.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Dr. Shoab A. Khan, Chancellor, Sir Syed CASE Institute of Technology and Dr. Shahid Mahmud, Chairman & Group CEO – Interactive Group addressed the inaugural session.

Dr. Iqbal informed that we will have to live with new normal now. He said that the paradigm of development has changed and now we have to invest in human resources to accelerate the development of the country. He urged that now its time to fund innovation, and centers of excellence in artificial intelligence. Dr. Iqbal highlighted the role of COMSTECH in science diplomacy and informed about the recent launch of COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence, a joint initiative of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan and COMSTECH.

Dr. Shoaid A. Khan, Chancellor, Sir Syed CASE Institute of Technology, talked about the current status and use of the artificial intelligence in his opening remarks. He highlighted the importance of the AI and showed the use and benefits of this technology in general and in the area of healthcare. He stressed the need to have a policy and strategy to nurture, adopt, develop, and implement AI in Pakistan to ultimately reap the benefits of this technology.

Dr. Shahid highlighted the importance of the artificial intelligence and its impact on the world. He mentioned that how AI technologies are changing the world. Dr. Shahid said that technology billionaire individuals are rich than many countries in the world due to the application of these modern technologies. He urged that Pakistan must have strategy to trigger the potential of artificial intelligence.

On the exhibition floor 11 exhibitors from Pakistan have their AI products on display and eight researchers have their products, ideas poster presentation. The workshop consists upon six technical sessions which are being conducted by eighteen experts from Pakistan, United Kingdom, and Austria. It is being attended by a large audience virtually from OIC member states and a certain number of people are attending it in-person at COMSTECH Auditorium as per COVID SOPs. This workshop and exhibition would conclude at 1700 hours tomorrow evening, Nov. 25.=DNA

