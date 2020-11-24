APNS President, Secy Gen. express grief over the sad demise of Pir Sufaid Shah

DNA

KARACHI – Hameed Haroon, President, Sarmad Ali, Secretary General, APNS on behalf of the Office Bearers and members of the Society have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Pir Sufaid Shah Hamdard, a veteran journalist and Chief Editor of Daily Wahdat, Peshawar.

Pir Syed Sufaid Shah Hamdard was born in August 1928 in a religious family of Syed Qasim Shah Bacha. He did his Pushto Honors from Peshawar. He has 46 year long outstanding experience in

journalism including 16 years with various newspapers and later as Editor-in-Chief of Pushto daily Wahdat, Peshawar. Pir Sahib has been Member of the Executive committee of the APNS as well as Convener for Khyber Pukhtoon Khawa Provincial Committee of APNS for several terms. For his outstanding services in the field of Pushto literature and excellence in journalism, Government of Pakistan decorated Pir Sahib with Tamgha-e-imtiaz. He was elected Vice President for the terms 1996-1997, 2001-2002 and 2002-2003.

The APNS Office Bearers expressed their condolences to his son Syed Haroon Shah and the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give patience and courage to the bereaved family and his colleagues to bear the loss.