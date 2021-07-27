COAS visits Anti-Narcotics Force Headquarters

ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff visited HQ Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) today. COAS was given a detailed operational brief regarding genesis of ANF and its contributions for controlling drug-trafficking in Pakistan. While interacting with the officers and staff, COAS said that drug peddlers and those involved in its production are a threat to national security and relentless enemies of humanity. Drug money is being used for promotion of terrorism and therefore, it is important that drug dealers are dealt with iron hands. COAS also lauded the efforts of ANF in controlling drug-trafficking in Pakistan. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, Director General ANF.