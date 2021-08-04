COAS stresses on achieving professional excellence

Army Chief was visiting Baloch Regimental Centre Abbottabad on the occasion of the annual commanding officers’ conference

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday appreciated Baloch regiment for displaying the highest standards in all professional pursuits, including their befitting participation in operations, a statement from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) read.

According to the military’s media wing, he made the remarks during a visit to Baloch Regimental Centre Abbottabad on the occasion of the annual commanding officers’ conference.

The COAS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada on his arrival at the centre and later addressed the officers.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS emphasised that commanders at all levels should stay focused on achieving professional excellence, while keeping themselves abreast with the latest developments, to overcome emerging challenges.

Earlier on his arrival at the centre, COAS was received by the Colonel Commandant Baloch Regiment Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, Inspector General Arms Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan and Commandant Baloch Regimental Centre Brigadier Osman lbne Riaz.