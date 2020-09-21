COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD, SEP 21 (DNA) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday met Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The members of the federal cabinet and other officials were also present in the meeting. The meeting was given briefing on the Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LoC). The meeting also discussed current security situation of the country.

Earlier today, while stressing on fast and effective implementation over the National Action Plan (NAP), the military leadership of Pakistan has stressed that Pakistan Army is, directly or indirectly, not associated with any political activity in the country.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed met parliamentary leaders last week and discussed administrative affairs of Gilgit-Baltistan.

It has been learnt that the military leadership stressed to keep the army away from political matters. Pakistan Army will always help the civil administration and has no role in election reforms and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the military leadership said. =DNA

