COAS Gen. Bajwa visits Corps Headquarters Peshawar

| January 15, 2021
RAWALPINDI – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar today. COAS was given detailed update on security situation, border management including fencing, capacity enhancement of FC and police in newly merged districts as a result of transition to stability.

Appreciating officers and men of Peshawar Corps, COAS lauded efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) including FC and police for bringing stability in the Tribal Districts. Hailing sacrifices of local populace for peace and their earnest support to Armed Forces in war against terrorism, COAS said that ongoing consolidation efforts shall take the hard earned gains towards enduring peace and stability.

While highlighting the dividends of border control measures, COAS said that Pakistan will continue supporting the ongoing intra Afghan dialogue as peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan.

Earlier, on arrival at Peshawar, COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood.

